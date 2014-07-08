FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Indonesia expected to hold interest rates steady again on Thursday
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 8, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Bank Indonesia expected to hold interest rates steady again on Thursday

Fransiska Nangoy

3 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting on Thursday, the day after Indonesians vote for their next president.

Bank Indonesia (BI) has held its policy rate IDCBIR=ECI at 7.50 percent since November. All 11 analysts in a Reuters poll expect to it stay there on Thursday, and most think it will remain steady for the rest of 2014.

Last year, the central bank raised the policy rate by 175 points to support the falling rupiah IDR=ID, battle inflation and help contain Indonesia's big current-account deficit.

Inflation has slowed and the rupiah has fared better this year. However, the current account deficit, while narrower than a year ago this time, remains a worry and the reason analysts expect Indonesian monetary policy to remain tight.

“Keeping the trade balance, and thus the current account balance, in check remains a key priority for now,” said Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at DBS Bank in Singapore. “BI is likely to maintain its tight monetary policy for a while longer.”

The central bank aims to keep the current account deficit to 3 percent of the gross domestic product this year, from 3.3 percent last year.

For May, Indonesia reported a trade surplus of $70 million, compared to a stunningly high $1.96 billion deficit in April.

While the swing back to a surplus was welcome, Cahyadi noted that January-May exports were 4 percent lower than a year earlier, keeping the trade picture a major concern for the central bank.

BI officials say they will maintain tight monetary policy to guard the rupiah, which weakened more than 20 percent against the dollar in 2013.

So far this year, the rupiah has strengthened about 4 percent.

On Monday, the rupiah jumped to its strongest since May 30 on anticipation that Jakarta Governor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo would defeat former general Prabowo Subianto in Wednesday’s election. Bank Indonesia is also suspected of intervening to support the rupiah ahead of the election.

Destry Damayanti, chief economist at Bank Mandiri, said that it is unlikely that BI will raise the key interest rate to further help the rupiah, as recent volatility is expected to be temporary.

Raising the benchmark rate would hurt economic growth, which this year has been at its slowest pace in four years.

Annual inflation in June eased to 6.70 percent from 7.32 percent in May.

Additional reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.