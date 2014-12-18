Indonesia says will cut budget deficit target to 1 percent of GDP in 2019

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is aiming to cut the country’s budget deficit to one percent of gross domestic product in 2019 partly through a reform of the tax system, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Thursday.

A shortfall in tax revenue estimated at $6.15 billion threatened to push the 2014 budget deficit in Southeast Asia’s largest economy to breach a legally binding limit of 3 percent of GDP.

Indonesia has imposed a temporary travel ban on selective individuals with outstanding tax bills as part of a crackdown on tax evasion. It had also reached an agreement with Singapore to step up efforts to share tax-related information.