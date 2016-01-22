Indonesia eyeing 'panda' bonds, may issue in yuan if appropriate

Indonesian Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro speaks during the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Indonesia is researching the “panda” market for bonds in Chinese yuan and could tap that market if it met liquidity and regulatory standards, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Brodjonegoro said that, while Indonesia’s economy should be able to sustain 5.0-5.3 percent growth in 2016, slowing world growth was a worry, more so than the prospect of competitive tit-for-tat devaluations by exporting nations.

But despite volatility in Chinese equities and currency after last year’s unexpected yuan devaluation, analysts say more countries may directly raise onshore yuan bonds as a way to manage reserves after the yuan’s inclusion into the International Monetary Fund’s SDR reserve currency basket.

South Korea recently sold 3 billion yuan ($464 million) of yuan-denominated bonds in China’s interbank market, becoming the first foreign sovereign to issue the so-called panda bonds.

Brodjonegoro said Indonesia was currently researching the panda market.

“We need to check where the liquidity is and if the liquidity is mainly in China and the panda bond requirements meet our standards,” he told Reuters. “It would be a good idea to issue a panda bond.”

China’s devaluation and the yuan’s subsequent weakening to 4-1/2 year lows against the dollar have knocked other Asian currencies, which were already at multi-year or record lows due to the strong dollar and weak commodity prices.

But Brodjonegoro said the strengthening dollar was the driver rather than a conscious desire for weaker currencies.

“Currency devaluations are more because of the effect of dollar appreciation. I don’t see that devaluations are (done) by force to make your economy more competitive,” Brodjonegoro said.

“China is also doing (weakening) simply to adjust to the RMB becoming a hard currency,” he said. “I would be more worried with a deeper slowdown of global economy.”

Indonesia’s rupiah has hit 17-year lows against the dollar, but the minister said he did not expect a significant export boost as a result.

“In the current situation, you can’t expect too much higher competitiveness in exports because our exports are mostly commodities and globally that’s very weak,” he said.

“There is not too much room to play with competitiveness through the currency,” he added.

Indonesia’s growth in 2015 was likely the slowest since 4.6 percent in 2009 but it is banking on public infrastructure spending to keep the economy ticking.

Countries such as Indonesia, with a strong foreign presence in their bond markets, are seen as highly vulnerable to capital outflows as U.S. interest rates rise and their own economies slow down.

The Institute of International Finance this week predicted around $450 billion in outflows from developing countries in 2016

“The reason why there was so much capital inflow to EM was the QE of the United States,” Brodjonegoro said, referring to emerging markets and quantitative easing.

“Now QE (is) ending and interest rate is up, it will be the other way round,” he said. “It’s become stronger because some countries have issues with (weaker) commodities.”

“The only way for EMs to get capital inflow back is to make sure that fundamentals are managed well,” he added. “We should not rely so much on commodities.”