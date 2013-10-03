Indonesian central bank runs low on options for rupiah defense

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank has few weapons left to defend the rupiah if Asia’s worst-performing currency comes under fresh attack, as a government facing elections next year dallies over making unpopular reforms that could cut external deficits.

Down 16 percent against the dollar so far this year, the rupiah has seen its slide level off recently, but investor confidence in Indonesia remains in short supply.

Preparing for more pain, with the U.S. Federal Reserve still to begin tapering its mega-stimulus program, Bank Indonesia has beefed up depleted foreign exchange reserves by securing currency swap arrangements with major Asian trading partners.

A $15 billion swap arrangement with China was signed on Tuesday, one for $12 billion was agreed with Japan in August, while another with South Korea is expected soon.

The rupiah, along with India’s rupee, was one of the currencies hardest hit by the shake-out in emerging markets after the Fed signaled in May that it would slow dollar printing presses once the U.S. economy gained traction.

To brake the rupiah’s decline, Bank Indonesia (BI) has pushed up its main interest rates by 150 basis points since June. But, with the heat off the rupiah for now, and a trade surplus recorded for August, most analysts expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged at its next monthly policy meeting on October 8.

When the Fed eventually does begin to taper, Bank Indonesia could come under pressure to raise interest rates further.

“If the bank is reluctant to hike rates, then it has to strengthen its forex reserves using bilateral swap agreements, term deposits, forex swaps,” said Eric A. Sugandi, economist at Standard Chartered in Jakarta.

Higher rates will slow economic growth, and should reduce import demand, but monetary policy will not provide a long term answer to the country’s unsustainable current account deficit.

“The root of the problem is overspending ... We need to find the cause of illness when running a fever. The medicine should not only be Panadol to lower the fever,” said Dody Budi Waluyo, head of economic research and monetary policy at Bank Indonesia.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s government announced a fiscal package in August that was short on details for specific measures, and a second package is expected to be unveiled later this month to promote exports and reduce imports.

But with an election looming, most economists doubt whether the cabinet will risk alienating voters by making the painful economic reforms that government technocrats have recommended.

“Bank Indonesia cannot save the economy by itself. This requires the government’s involvement,” said Destry Damayanti, chief economist at Bank Mandiri. “Investors are keen on seeing details of fiscal packages which are not available yet.”

But, having witnessed the hesitancy making urgently needed cuts to fuel subsidies earlier this year, analysts expectations are less than strong for decisive action by the government.

CASE FOR TIGHTENING

The central bank has been left taking the strain, and Jakarta-based analysts reckon monetary policy will inevitably be tightened further, regardless of the impact on economic growth.

Annual inflation is running close to 4-1/2 year highs after an average increase in fuel prices of 33 percent in June, and Indonesia has negative real interest rates.

Inflation in September stood at 8.4 percent, and is expected to hit 9.0-9.8 percent by the year-end, while the central bank’s reference rate is 7.25 percent.

“Tightening must be done,” one analyst told Reuters on condition of anonymity, for fear of irritating a central bank that is watching bank dealing rooms closely. “The question is no longer by how much, but how fast and how far would BI sacrifice growth?”

Indonesia’s growth story has been a big draw for investors, but doubts have begun to gnaw. Some economists expect economic growth of 5.5 percent or less this year. The government had forecast 6.3 percent growth.

Analysts expect Bank Indonesia to squeeze banks’ lending power as part of its strategy to bring down imports.

“They still have options ... from LDR (loan-to-deposit ratios) to minimum reserve requirements, loan-to-value and legal lending limit. But those would directly hit the balance sheet of the banking system,” said the Jakarta-based analyst.

Exporters could also be ordered to convert their dollar earnings more quickly, to help the rupiah.

Thankfully for investors, Indonesia’s finance minister has already ruled out introducing capital controls.

“SUFFICIENT FX RESERVES”

Saddled with a current account deficit that stood at 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter, Indonesia is regarded as one of the economies most at risk from capital outflows once the Fed finally decides to call time on years of easy money.

For foreign investors able to raise dollars cheaply, Indonesia was a favored high-yield destination. They currently hold more than 30 percent of bonds issued by the government, making the chance of them pulling out a major worry.

Expecting the Fed to start its tapering on September 18, Bank Indonesia jacked up interest rates a week earlier to shore up the rupiah. Surprisingly, the Fed stood pat, but eventually the Fed will begin to taper, stirring up more market storms.

The Asian Development Bank said this week that it expected that to happen sometime early next year.

Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen $14.27 billion since May, but with $93 billion left at the end of August, it still has five months import cover. ADB said that should be sufficient to carry it through a challenging period without tipping into crisis.