FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia to borrow $4.2 billion from World bank, ADB to cover budget deficit: government official
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia to borrow $4.2 billion from World bank, ADB to cover budget deficit: government official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will borrow $4.2 billion in multilateral loans from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to cover a widening budget deficit, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

“We’re choosing foreign sources because the market is still volatile and Indonesian growth is slowing,” Scenaider Siahaan, an official with the finance ministry’s debt management office, told reporters.

Siahaan said the loans would strengthen forex reserves, which the central bank said fell to $103 billion this week.

Indonesia will issue around 500 trillion rupiah worth of bonds in 2016, of which up to 30 percent could be in foreign currency, Siahaan added.

Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.