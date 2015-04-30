FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's annual inflation seen rising in April
#Business News
April 30, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's annual inflation seen rising in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual inflation is forecast to have picked up in April, reflecting a rebound in global oil prices, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast of 14 analysts was for the inflation rate to be 6.80 percent year-on-year, up from 6.38 percent in March.

At the start of this year, Jakarta largely abolished a decades-old regime of heavily subsidizing fuel and let prices to be largely determined by the market.

The immediate impact of the change was a fall in pump prices, due to recent steep drops in global oil costs. But with oil recovering, inflation has followed suit.

On month-on-month basis, analysts see prices climbing 0.35 percent in April, compared to a rise of 0.17 percent in March.

Indonesia’s central bank has penciled in annual inflation at 6.8 percent, and 0.44 percent month-on-month due to rising domestic fuel prices.

However, despite higher headline inflation, analysts expect core inflation to have remained stable at 5.03 percent year-on-year, from 5.04 percent in March.

Polling by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
