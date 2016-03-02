Indonesia central bank says prices could fall on monthly basis in March, April

The logo of Bank Indonesia is seen outside the bank's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia December 8, 2015.REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank believes consumer prices may continue to fall on a monthly basis in March and April, following a 0.09 percent in February, its governor said on Wednesday.

“March to April is harvest season and we’re also reviewing energy prices, so there is a good chance (of monthly price falls),” Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters, adding that the February annual inflation rate of 4.42 percent was still in line with the central bank’s target.

Bank Indonesia, who targets inflation at 3-5 percent at end-2016, will review its monetary policy on March 16-17.

It has cut its benchmark rate twice this year, bringing the rate down to 7.00 percent.