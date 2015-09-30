FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's annual inflation rate seen easing in September: Reuters poll
September 30, 2015

Indonesia's annual inflation rate seen easing in September: Reuters poll

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual inflation is expected to have eased slightly in September as raw food and administered prices cooled, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast of 14 analysts was for September annual inflation rate to slow to 7.00 percent, from August’s 7.18 percent.

Indonesia’s central bank also sees year-on-year inflation of around 7 percent in September, with prices rising 0.06 percent on monthly basis.

The median analysis in the poll was for September monthly inflation at 0.08 percent, compared to 0.39 percent in August.

The median forecast among analysts who gave views on core inflation, which excludes food prices, was for an annual rate of 4.94 percent in September, barely changing from 4.92 percent in August.

Polling by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
