Indonesia central bank seen holding rates on Thursday: Reuters poll

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank, which quickly raised the benchmark rate after the government hiked fuel prices last month, is expected to keep all rates unchanged at its last policy meeting for the year on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed.

In the poll, 17 out of 18 analysts forecast no change to the benchmark interest rate BIPG, which was raised by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent on Nov. 18.

One analyst predicted Bank Indonesia (BI) would raise the rate another 25 basis points to 8 percent, to match its lending facility rate, but would leave overnight deposit facility rate, known as Fasbi, at 5.75 percent.

At a special meeting right after President Joko Widodo announced gasoline and diesel prices hikes, BI also raised the lending rate by 50 basis points to “anchor” inflation expectation and encourage interbank borrowing.

All 12 of the analysts who made forecasts for Fasbi and the lending rate on Thursday said BI would not change either.

Fifteen analysts who gave forecasts for the benchmark rate at the end of March agreed it would be unchanged from the level at end-2014.