Indonesia central bank seen cutting key rate again on Thursday

A worker cleans near the front entrance of the Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is expected to cut its benchmark reference rate on Thursday for the second time this year in a bid to lift economic growth, a Reuters poll showed.

Thirteen of 19 economists in the poll said Bank Indonesia (BI) will cut its main policy rate BIPG by 25 basis points to 7.00 percent. It cut by the same amount in January, reducing the rate for the first time in 11 months.

They also expect the central bank to lower its overnight deposit and lending facility rate by 25 basis points each, to 5.00 percent and 7.50 percent respectively. Those rates act as the floor and ceiling of overnight interbank money market rates.

The other six economists in the poll predicted BI will keep all rates on hold on Thursday.

Annual headline inflation in Southeast Asia’s largest economy picked up to 4.14 percent in January, but it remained comfortably in BI’s target range for the year.

Economic growth accelerated in the last quarter of 2015, but weak January trade data suggested a stronger recovery this year would not be easy.

Most economists who gave forecasts for the end of the first quarter said BI will hold the rate where it is after Thursday’s decision. One economist, who expects BI to pause this week, sees the bank cutting the key rate by 25 basis points next month.