Indonesia central bank sees 2016 GDP growth at 5.09 percent: governor

People walk to an entrance at Indonesia's central bank Bank Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia July 21, 2016.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor said the economy may grow by 5.09 percent in 2016, with growth in the third quarter sen at 5.2 percent.

Bank Indonesia's outlook for growth in the April-June quarter, due to be announced on Aug. 5, remains 4.94 percent, Governor Agus Martowardojo said.

A successful tax amnesty program will improve economic growth in 2017, he said, adding that if the program attracts enough capital flows, "we will use the room we have for monetary easing."