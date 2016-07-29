FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indonesia central bank sees 2016 GDP growth at 5.09 percent: governor
#Business News
July 29, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Indonesia central bank sees 2016 GDP growth at 5.09 percent: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk to an entrance at Indonesia's central bank Bank Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia July 21, 2016.Iqro Rinaldi

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor said the economy may grow by 5.09 percent in 2016, with growth in the third quarter sen at 5.2 percent.

Bank Indonesia's outlook for growth in the April-June quarter, due to be announced on Aug. 5, remains 4.94 percent, Governor Agus Martowardojo said.

A successful tax amnesty program will improve economic growth in 2017, he said, adding that if the program attracts enough capital flows, "we will use the room we have for monetary easing."

Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

