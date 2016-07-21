FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Indonesia still has room to loosen monetary policy: central bank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man exits a door at Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia July 21, 2016.Iqro Rinaldi

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank still has room to loosen its monetary policy further, but chose to hold rates on Thursday because it has seen improvements in the transmission of its previous rate cuts, a Bank Indonesia official said.

"Looking ahead, we are assessing macroeconomic stability and economic growth, but the room (for easing) is still there. For now, the current stance is adequate to support growth and maintain inflation," said Juda Agung, executive director of economic and monetary policy.

Agung also said the government's tax amnesty program will help improve liquidity supply and boost economic growth, but that the largest amount of repatriated funds from the amnesty may come in December.

He reiterated that there could be 560 trillion rupiah ($42.76 billion) of money returning to Indonesia under the program.

Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji, Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

