FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Poll: Indonesia central bank seen cutting benchmark rate for fifth time this year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Poll: Indonesia central bank seen cutting benchmark rate for fifth time this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk near an entrance to Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia January 14, 2016.Garry Lotulung

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is expected to trim its benchmark interest rate again on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, which would be the fifth cut this year.

Eleven of 16 economists surveyed said Bank Indonesia (BI) will cut the benchmark 12-month reference rate BIPG by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent to help spur economic growth.

Most of those who gave a year-end view said a cut on Thursday may be the last one for this year.

Officials at BI have previously said the bank still has room to loosen monetary policy after four cuts, totaling one percentage point, this year. The fourth cut, at the June meeting, surprised the market.

Annual inflation was 3.45 percent in June, comfortably inside BI's 3-5 percent target range.

Meanwhile, economic growth could do with more stimulus. The central bank governor has said the annual pace in the second quarter may have not improved much from the disappointing 4.92 percent in January-March. Second-quarter data will be announced on Aug. 5.

BI will switch to a new benchmark, the seven-day reverse repurchase rate, starting in August.

Polling by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.