Indonesia central bank cuts benchmark rate to 7.00 pct to aid GDP growth

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00 percent, its second cut this year to prop up economic growth.

Bank Indonesia also cut banks’ rupiah reserve requirement ratio by 100 basis points to 6.5 percent.

Below is the central bank’s official translation of the statement. The original statement is in Indonesian:

The BI Board of Governors agreed on 17th and 18th February 2016 to lower the BI Rate 25 bps to 7 percent, as well as the Deposit Facility rate and the Lending Facility rate, to 5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Bank Indonesia also concurred to reduce the rupiah denominated primary reserve requirement by 1 percentage point, from 7.5 percent to 6.5 percent, effective from 16th March 2016.

The move is consistent with greater room to ease monetary policy on the back of solid macroeconomic stability, especially in terms of less intense inflationary pressures in 2016 as well as less uncertain global financial markets.

The dual policy of lowering the BI Rate and primary reserve requirement is expected to strengthen efforts to boost the ongoing economic growth.

In addition, Bank Indonesia will continue to strengthen coordination with the Government to control inflation, bolster growth stimuli and accelerate structural reforms, thereby supporting sustainable economic growth moving forward, while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The global economic recovery is expected to remain weak. On the other hand, risk on global financial markets, related to possible Federal Funds Rate, has eased.

Weak consumption in the United States held back the recovery along with a sluggish housing market and manufacturing sector contraction.

The U.S. economic fragility pushed back expectations of a further FFR hike until the second half of the year, coupled with a magnitude that is now lower than previously expected. The quantitative easing policy of the European Central Bank (ECB) continues with the economic growth and inflation in Europe remaining low, while Japan’s central bank implements negative interest rate.

On the other hand, economic moderation lingered in China on weak manufacturing and investment along with the deleveraging process by the corporate sector.

Meanwhile, in the commodity market, the oil price was predicted to slide due to excess supply and dwindling demand.

Economic growth momentum in Indonesia, beginning at the third quarter of 2015, continues in the fourth quarter of 2015, on the back of government spending. Economic growth in Q4/2015 stood at 5.04 percent (yoy), up from 4.74 percent (yoy) in the previous period.

The government contributed to stronger growth in terms of consumption and infrastructure investment along with local elections contested nationwide.

On the other hand, the role of the private sector remained limited, with sluggish consumption and non-construction investment reported.

Externally, the export slump persisted in line with the global economic slowdown and sliding international commodity prices.

By sector, economic imbalances remained, with the construction sector supporting growth due to infrastructure development along with the services sector. Growth in 2016 is projected in the 5.2-5.6 percent (yoy) range, supported by fiscal stimuli in the form of accelerated infrastructure project development.

Furthermore, private investment is expected to pick up after recent government deregulation and greater room to ease monetary policy while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The Indonesia Balance of Payments (BOP) improved in Q4/2015, underpinned by an increase in capital and financial account surplus. The balance of payments recorded a surplus in Q4, due to the capital and financial account surplus, which was higher than the current account deficit.

The capital and financial account surplus was boosted by an increase in foreign capital inflow, along with the decreased global economic uncertainty and improved confidence on Indonesia’s economic prospect.

Meanwhile, economic rebalancing policy in Indonesia along with sluggish global demand widened the current account deficit to 2.4 percent of GDP. Consequently, the yearly 2015 current account deficit stood at 2.06 percent of GDP, much lower than that of 2014, which stood at 3.09 percent of GDP.

On the other hand, the trade balance registered a surplus in January 2016, supported by a narrower oil and gas trade deficit.

Therefore, official reserve assets were recorded at $102.1 billion at the end of January 2016, equivalent to 7.5 months of imports or 7.2 months of imports and servicing public external debt, which is well above international adequacy standards of around three months of imports.

Moving forward, Bank Indonesia believes that the BOP will improve along with the manageable current account deficit of under 3 percent of GDP.

The rupiah was stable and tracked an upward trend on the back of foreign capital inflow, as uncertainty eased on global financial markets and confidence in the domestic economic outlook was restored. In Q4/2015, the rupiah appreciated 6.27 percent (ptp – point to point) to a level of 13,785 per USD.

Furthermore, rupiah appreciation persisted into January 2016, with the currency climbing 0.1 percent (ptp) to close at a level of 13,775 per USD at the end of the month.

Rupiah appreciation was bolstered by an influx of foreign capital to government securities in line with favorable investor perception of domestic economic fundamentals due to the lower BI rate, government policy packages aimed at improving investment climate, and an increasingly effective implementation of various infrastructure projects.

In addition, less risk on global financial markets, reflecting a more dovish FFR path, also drove rupiah appreciation.

Bank Indonesia will always maintain exchange rate stability in line with the currency’s fundamental value.

Inflation fell in January 2016, thereby supporting achievement of the inflation target in 2016, namely 4.0±1 percent. CPI inflation was recorded at 0.51 percent (mtm), down from 0.96 percent (mtm) the month earlier.

Deflation of administered prices and relatively low core inflation contributed to lower headline inflation. CPI data showed that fuel prices, airfares and 12kg cylinders of LPG all dropped in price, which weighed down administered prices.

Meanwhile, core inflation was low at just 0.29 percent (mtm) or 3.62 percent (yoy), supported by anchored inflation expectations and sluggish demand.

On the other hand, volatile food inflation was controlled despite the ongoing severe El Nino weather phenomenon.

Looking forward, the sliding global price of oil is expected to lower pressures on inflation. Bank Indonesia confirmed that inflation will be controlled in the middle of the 4.0±1 percent range throughout 2016.

Furthermore, Bank Indonesia will continue to coordinate with the Government to control inflation, particularly that affecting food.

Financial system stability endured, underpinned by a resilient banking system and relatively stable financial markets. In December 2015, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was recorded at 21.2 percent, while non-performing loans (NPL) stood at 2.5 percent (gross) or 1.2 percent (net).

The banking system resilience remains strong, although corporate performance is on a downward trend due to economic slowdown and developments in the global economy.

In terms of the intermediation function, credit growth accelerated from 9.8 percent (yoy) the month earlier to 10.45 percent (yoy).

In contrast, deposit growth slowed from 7.7 percent (yoy) to 7.3 percent (yoy) over the same period.

Bank Indonesia will watch over liquidity conditions in the economy to support further credit distribution.

In addition, to further support the policy rate easing, the term structure are also lowered, in line with liquidity conditions in each tenor.