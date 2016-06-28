FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia central bank has room to loosen monetary policy further: deputy governor
#Business News
June 28, 2016 / 1:01 PM / in a year

Indonesia central bank has room to loosen monetary policy further: deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard stands near a gate outside Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank has room to loosen monetary policy again as inflation is expected to stand at 3.8 percent to 3.9 percent by the end of 2016, inside its target range, deputy governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday.

“(The next policy easing) is a matter of how much and when,” Warjiyo told reporters, adding that Bank Indonesia thinks the Federal Reserve’s chance of raising U.S. interest rates later this year is getting smaller.

Bank Indonesia has made four cuts to its benchmark interest rate this year, trimming the key rate down to 6.50 percent.

The bank aims to maintain inflation between 3 percent and 5 percent this year. Annual inflation was 3.33 percent in May.

Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

