Indonesian government says Bank Indonesia to review steps to lower policy rate to 4-5 percent
February 23, 2016 / 4:46 AM / in 2 years

Indonesian government says Bank Indonesia to review steps to lower policy rate to 4-5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker cleans near the front entrance of the Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Chief Economic Minister Darmin Nasution said he has asked the central bank to review steps to lower the monetary policy rate to 4-5 percent as part of measures to drive down banks’ lending rates.

Nasution did not specify which policy rate he wanted to bring down.

Bank Indonesia’s current benchmark interest rate BIPG stood at 7.00 percent, after two cuts in January and February by 50 basis points in total.

The government wants banks’ lending rates to companies to be as low as 9 percent on average by year end.

Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill

