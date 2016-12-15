FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia central bank says it is monitoring global risks
#Business News
December 15, 2016 / 11:03 AM / 8 months ago

Indonesia central bank says it is monitoring global risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday it is monitoring global risks, including the direction of policies in the United States and China.

In a statement, Bank Indonesia also said it expected the country to post a relatively large surplus in its balance of payments this year due to year-to-date inflows, but it is monitoring risks of capital reversal.

Earlier on Thursday, the central bank held its benchmark rate IDCBRR=ECI at 4.75 percent, as expected by all 23 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

