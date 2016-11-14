Indonesia exports, imports both seen rising year-on-year in October: Reuters poll

Port workers release the mooring lines to a ship docked at the New Priok Container Terminal 1 in North Jakarta, Indonesia September 13, 2016.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia likely posted a trade surplus of more than $1 billion in October with both exports and imports growing on an annual basis, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast of 13 analysts in the poll was for a surplus of $1.03 billion last month, versus $1.22 billion in September.

Analysts expected exports to grow 4.29 percent in October compared with a year earlier. If there's an increase, it will be only the second one in more than two years. Exports grew 0.16 percent in August, then contracted again in September, by 0.59 percent.

October imports were seen rising 4.90 percent annually, which would end a two-year streak of declines. In September, imports contracted 2.26 percent from a year earlier.