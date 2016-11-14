FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Indonesia exports, imports both seen rising year-on-year in October: Reuters poll
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 14, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

Indonesia exports, imports both seen rising year-on-year in October: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Port workers release the mooring lines to a ship docked at the New Priok Container Terminal 1 in North Jakarta, Indonesia September 13, 2016.Darren Whiteside/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia likely posted a trade surplus of more than $1 billion in October with both exports and imports growing on an annual basis, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast of 13 analysts in the poll was for a surplus of $1.03 billion last month, versus $1.22 billion in September.

Analysts expected exports to grow 4.29 percent in October compared with a year earlier. If there's an increase, it will be only the second one in more than two years. Exports grew 0.16 percent in August, then contracted again in September, by 0.59 percent.

October imports were seen rising 4.90 percent annually, which would end a two-year streak of declines. In September, imports contracted 2.26 percent from a year earlier.

Polling by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.