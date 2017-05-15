Indonesia's April export, import growth slower than expected

Ships are seen moored off of Tanjung Priok port in North Jakarta, Indonesia December 15, 2015.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports and imports grew more slowly than expected in April, while the country's trade balance was smaller than a month before, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a $1.24 billion trade surplus in April, the bureau said, more than the $860 million a Reuters poll had forecast, but smaller than the revised $1.39 billion for March.

Imports rose 10.31 percent from a year earlier to $11.93 billion in April. The poll's median forecast was for a 21.56 percent annual growth rate.

The bureau said imports of consumer goods rose nearly 26 percent on a yearly basis. Increases in imports of capital goods and raw materials were smaller.

Exports rose 12.61 percent to $13.17 billion in April, versus the poll's forecast of 22.45 percent.

Both exports' and imports' value in April were below that of March.

Related Coverage Indonesia revises March trade data, widening the surplus