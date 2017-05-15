FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Indonesia's April export, import growth slower than expected
#Business News
May 15, 2017 / 4:46 AM / 3 months ago

Indonesia's April export, import growth slower than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ships are seen moored off of Tanjung Priok port in North Jakarta, Indonesia December 15, 2015.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports and imports grew more slowly than expected in April, while the country's trade balance was smaller than a month before, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a $1.24 billion trade surplus in April, the bureau said, more than the $860 million a Reuters poll had forecast, but smaller than the revised $1.39 billion for March.

Imports rose 10.31 percent from a year earlier to $11.93 billion in April. The poll's median forecast was for a 21.56 percent annual growth rate.

The bureau said imports of consumer goods rose nearly 26 percent on a yearly basis. Increases in imports of capital goods and raw materials were smaller.

Exports rose 12.61 percent to $13.17 billion in April, versus the poll's forecast of 22.45 percent.

Both exports' and imports' value in April were below that of March.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

