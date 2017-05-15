Indonesia revises March trade data, widening the surplus

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's statistics bureau on Monday revised up its figures for March's exports and trade surplus, but revised down its imports calculation for the month.

The March trade surplus was amended to $1.39 billion, as opposed to the $1.23 billion the bureau reported a month ago.

Exports from Indonesia were worth $14.68 billion in March, up from the initial report of $14.59 billion. Imports for last month were revised to $13.29 billion from $13.36 billion.

Southeast Asia's largest economy posted a $1.24 billion trade surplus in April, the bureau said earlier on Monday.

Indonesia has had a trade surplus for every month since the start of 2016.