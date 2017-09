JAKARTA x (Reuters) - The political party of Jakarta Governor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo claimed victory on Wednesday in a closely fought presidential election in the world’s third-largest democracy.

“The pair of Jokowi and Jusuf Kalla ... has been declared as the winner of the Republic of Indonesia for 2014 based on a quick count,” Megawati Sukarnoputri, the head of the Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P), told reporters.