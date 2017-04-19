Jakarta governor election results

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Former Indonesian education minister Anies Baswedan took a double-digit lead over Jakarta's incumbent Christian governor in the race to lead the Indonesian capital, unofficial early counting by a private pollster showed on Wednesday.

Private pollsters, approved by the national elections commission, are tabulating a sample of votes known as "quick counts". A candidate needs a simple majority to win.

Here are unofficial results based on 23.25 percent of the votes counted as of 0722 GMT:

Basuki "Ahok" Purnama 45.07 pct

Anies Baswedan 54.93 pct

Source: Indikator Politik Indonesia

The elections commission is expected to announce official results by the first week of May.