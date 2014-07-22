Indonesia's Prabowo will not contest election outcome in Constitutional Court

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Prabowo Subianto, who lost Indonesia’s presidential election, will not go to the Constitutional Court to challenge the results of the ballot announced on Tuesday by the Elections Commission, his lawyer said.

“It is not the domain of the Constitutional Court to handle procedural disputes,” Mahendradatta, Prabowo’s lawyer, told reporters. It was not immediately clear, however, whether Prabowo would appeal to a lower court.

Prabowo has refused to concede defeat and has withdrawn from the vote counting process. The Elections Commission said earlier on Tuesday that Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had beaten Prabowo in the closest presidential election in Indonesia’s history.