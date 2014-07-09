FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exit poll shows Jokowi leading in Indonesia race-pollster
July 9, 2014 / 6:43 AM / 3 years ago

Exit poll shows Jokowi leading in Indonesia race-pollster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An exit poll of Indonesian voters showed Jakarta Governor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo ahead of ex-general Prabowo Subianto in the presidential election, according to pollster Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The exit poll showed Jokowi at 45.1 percent and Prabowo at 42.2 percent, based on interviews with 8,000 respondents across the country, said CSIS political analyst Tobias Basuki.

“We are not making a call at this point because too many respondents did not disclose, but we can say Jokowi is leading,” Basuki said.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

