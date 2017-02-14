Factbox: Indonesians vote in regional elections

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesians will vote on Wednesday in regional elections in more than 100 provinces, cities, and districts, with the contest for the powerful post of Jakarta governor turning into one of the more divisive political battles in the country's democratic era.

The race to lead the city of more than 10 million is being fought by three candidates - an ethnic Chinese Christian and two Muslims - and has triggered protests and stirred religious and political tension in the world's third-largest democracy.

JAKARTA CANDIDATES

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, commonly known as "Ahok", is the incumbent governor who took over running Jakarta in 2014 when his then boss, Joko Widodo, won the presidency.

Purnama, 50, is the city's first ethnic Chinese and Christian leader, and has angered some Muslim voters for allegedly insulting the Koran. He has denied wrongdoing, but is on trial for blasphemy in a case that some view as politically motivated.

He is backed by the country's ruling party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Purnama's popular policies include a commitment to tackling chronic flooding and traffic jams and improving the bureaucracy.

Agus Yudhoyono, the oldest son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. He retired from the military at the age of 38 to run for the governorship.

He is backed by the Democrat Party and some Islamic parties.

Yudhoyono's campaign has focused on improving the lives of Jakarta's poor and he has promised cash handouts to low-income families.

Anies Baswedan, 47, was the former education minister in President Widodo's government.

He is supported by Gerindra, a party headed by an unsuccessful presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto.

Baswedan's campaign has focused on improving public education and combating the rising cost of living.

VOTING IN JAKARTA

Official results are expected to be announced by around March 8-10.

If no candidate achieves a majority in the first round, a runoff is expected in May between the two candidates securing the most votes.

Defeated candidates can dispute the results in the Constitutional Court.

SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES

Purnama is on trial for blasphemy over comments he made about his opponents' use of the Koran in political campaigning.

If he wins the Jakarta election but is convicted of blasphemy, he is legally allowed to assume office as long as an appeals process is going on.

BY THE NUMBERS

Nearly 50 million voters are registered to vote in Wednesday's regional elections all over Indonesia. Of that total, 7.1 million are in Jakarta.

Elections will be held for governors, mayors and regents in 101 regions throughout the country.

Seven provinces, including Jakarta, will choose a governor. There will also be 18 city elections and 76 district elections.