Jokowi's party claims victory in Indonesian presidential election

Indonesian presidential candidate Joko "Jokowi" Widodo smiles while waiting for the results announcement by the Elections Commission, at Waduk Pluit in Jakarta July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Jakarta Governor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo will be Indonesia’s next leader after winning the country’s closest ever presidential election, the chairwoman of Jokowi’s party said on Tuesday.

“I want to declare that we, the party that supports and puts forward Joko Widodo and Jusuf Kalla, has won,” said party chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri at a news briefing. Jusuf Kalla was Jokowi’s running mate.

Jokowi will take office in October to serve a five-year term.