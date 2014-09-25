FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's parliament approves ending direct regional elections
September 25, 2014 / 7:04 PM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's parliament approves ending direct regional elections

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s parliament on Friday approved legislation ending direct elections for governors and mayors, a move president-elect Joko Widodo criticized as a “big step back” for the world’s third largest democracy.

Despite strong public opposition, parliament passed the bill handing the power to choose local leaders to legislative assemblies. Supporters of the legislation, including losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his coalition, say direct elections have proven too costly and corrupt.

“More than 60 percent of regional leaders were linked to corruption cases because they have spent a lot of money. This is the new reality, the time to evaluate our system,” said Rindoko Dahono Wingit, a lawmaker with the Gerindra party.

Indonesia introduced direct elections for regional leaders in 2005, allowing for a new breed of politician to emerge that were not linked to the political elite, with Widodo being the most famous example.

“(The bill) is a big step back. A step back for democracy,” Widodo, who takes office on Oct. 20, told reporters before the vote.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

