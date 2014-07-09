FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Prabowo official says still confident of election win
July 9, 2014 / 7:44 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Prabowo official says still confident of election win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto is still confident of winning Wednesday’s presidential election, a senior Prabowo party official said, dismissing claims of victory by rival Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

“It’s too early to say that (Jokowi has won). This is still in the quick count stage and several TV stations have different results. The final result will be July 22 by the KPU (Election Commission) so (we are) still optimistic that Prabowo (has won),” vice chairman of Prabowo’s Gerindra party, Fadli Zon, told Reuters.

Jokowi earlier claimed victory after quick counts of about 80 percent of votes showed him narrowly ahead in the closely fought race.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Nick Macfie

