Indonesia's Prabowo withdraws presidential candidacy - party official

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian former general Prabowo Subianto has withdrawn his presidential candidacy after denouncing the election process as undemocratic, an official from his party said on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that Prabowo-Hatta are withdrawing from the election. That leaves only one candidate in the election,” Aryo Djojohadikusumo, a lawmaker with Prabowo’s Gerindra party and his nephew, told Reuters. He was referring to Prabowo’s vice-presidential running mate, Hatta Rajasa.

It was not clear whether Prabowo’s actions would affect the announcement by the Elections Commission later on Tuesday on the outcome of the July 9 election.

The commission had been expected to declare Prabowo’s rival, Jakarta Governor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as the election winner and next president.

Other members of Prabowo’s coalition also said he was withdrawing. But one said he was not. Earlier, Prabowo told reporters that he was withdrawing from the “ongoing process” which appeared to mean that his team was pulling its people out of the Elections Commission.

Under election laws, candidates must agree not to withdraw once they have signed up to run. If they do, they face up to five years in jail and a fine of 50 billion rupiah ($4.31 million)