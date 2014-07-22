FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Prabowo withdraws from presidential vote count
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 22, 2014 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Prabowo withdraws from presidential vote count

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s ex-general Prabowo Subianto has not withdrawn as a presidential candidate, but has pulled out of the official vote count, a party official said on Tuesday.

“We are not withdrawing from the election process, but we have withdrawn from the vote tabulation process,” Aryo Djojohadikusumo, a lawmaker with Prabowo’s Gerindra party and his nephew, told Reuters.

He was clarifying earlier comments to Reuters that his uncle was withdrawing from the election, leaving his rival, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as the sole candidate.

Jokowi is widely tipped to win the July 9 ballot with the final result due to be announced later on Tuesday.

Other members of Prabowo’s coalition had also said he was pulling out of the election process.

Earlier, Prabowo told reporters that he was withdrawing from the “ongoing process”, widely interpreted as meaning that his team was pulling its people out of the Elections Commission.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.