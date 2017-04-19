FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Muslim Jakarta governor candidate ahead in election, early count shows
April 19, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 4 months ago

Muslim Jakarta governor candidate ahead in election, early count shows

Candidate Anies Baswedan casts his vote in the Jakarta governor election in South Jakarta, Indonesia April 19, 2017.Beawiharta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Former Indonesian education minister, Anies Baswedan, was slightly ahead of Jakarta's incumbent Christian governor in the race to lead the Indonesian capital, unofficial early counting by a private pollster showed on Wednesday.

Baswedan had secured 51.93 percent of the votes, just ahead of Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as "Ahok", on 48.07 percent, based on a quick sample count of around 5 percent of the vote by Indikator Politik.

A candidate needs a simple majority to win. The national elections commission will announce official results in early May.

The Jakarta poll has been overshadowed by religious tensions, with mass Islamist-led protests against Purnama, and is being widely seen as a proxy battle for the presidential election in 2019.

Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Ed Davies; Editing by Bill Tarrant

