Outgoing president asks Indonesians to 'safeguard' election process
#World News
July 20, 2014 / 11:38 AM / 3 years ago

Outgoing president asks Indonesians to 'safeguard' election process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Outgoing President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono urged Indonesians on Sunday to “safeguard the final chapter” of the country’s presidential election, saying the July 9 vote was democratic and peaceful.

Yudhoyono made the comments at a meeting with presidential candidates Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and ex-general Prabowo Subianto. The former special forces chief indicated earlier on Sunday he would not accept the official outcome of the hotly contested vote due to alleged cheating.

“I urge all the people of Indonesia to safeguard the final chapter of the election process,” Yudhoyono said.

(This story has been corrected to show Prabowo is the only candidate not accepting the official vote result)

Reporting by Jakarta bureau; writing by Randy Fabi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
