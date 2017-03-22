FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Indonesia finds extensive reef damage after cruise ship runs aground
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 22, 2017 / 5:58 AM / 5 months ago

Indonesia finds extensive reef damage after cruise ship runs aground

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A British-flagged cruise ship damaged more than 18,000 square meters (4.4 acres) of coral when it ran aground in waters popular with divers off Indonesia’s eastern province of Papua, government officials said on Wednesday.

The 3,800 tonne-Caledonian Sky was carrying 102 passengers when it entered shallow waters at the beginning of this month in Raja Ampat in West Papua and had to be towed back out to sea.

The area is known for its biodiversity, diving and pristine beaches, but is largely untouched by the mass tourism seen in destinations like Bali.

A joint team from the government and the ship’s insurance company surveyed the location for damage to the coral reef and were calculating economic losses, said Arif Havas Oegroseno, deputy coordinating minister for maritime affairs.

"Both parties have concluded that the total coral reef damaged area is 18,882 square meters," he added.

Much of the damaged area - the size of around 70 tennis courts – was not salvageable, Oegroseno said.

Ship owner Salen Ship Management, a Swedish company, was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.