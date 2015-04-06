Australian death row convicts in Indonesia to appeal again: lawyer

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The lawyer for two Australian death row convicts said on Monday he will file a legal challenge to the Indonesian Constitutional Court in the hopes of delaying their execution.

“We will continue our legal efforts,” lawyer Leonard Arpan told reporters shortly after an Indonesian court rejected an appeal against the president’s decision to refuse them clemency.

The attorney general’s office has said there were no further legal avenues to avoid the death penalty after Monday’s decision.

Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were convicted in 2006 as the ringleaders of a plot to smuggle heroin out of Indonesia.