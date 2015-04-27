Execution of Australians won't be delayed by Indonesia court decision: government

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities will execute two Australian drug convicts this week, despite a court decision to hear the pair’s legal challenge to the president’s denial of clemency, the Attorney General’s Office said on Monday.

Australian drug traffickers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran are among a group of nine convicts to be executed by firing squad this week, said Tony Spontana, spokesman for the attorney general’s office.

The timing of the execution will be announced on Tuesday morning.

Indonesia’s Constitutional Court has agreed to consider a last-ditch challenge by the two Australian, a lawyer representing the pair had said, raising hopes their execution could be delayed.