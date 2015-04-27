FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Execution of Australians won't be delayed by Indonesia court decision: government
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 27, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Execution of Australians won't be delayed by Indonesia court decision: government

Todung Mulya Lubis, lawyer for two Australians facing the death penalty, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, holds a self-portrait painted by Sukumaran at Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. Indonesian authorities will execute two Australian drug convicts this week, despite a court decision to hear the pair's legal challenge to the president's denial of clemency, the Attorney General's Office said on Monday. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities will execute two Australian drug convicts this week, despite a court decision to hear the pair’s legal challenge to the president’s denial of clemency, the Attorney General’s Office said on Monday.

Australian drug traffickers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran are among a group of nine convicts to be executed by firing squad this week, said Tony Spontana, spokesman for the attorney general’s office.

The timing of the execution will be announced on Tuesday morning.

Indonesia’s Constitutional Court has agreed to consider a last-ditch challenge by the two Australian, a lawyer representing the pair had said, raising hopes their execution could be delayed.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.