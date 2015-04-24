Australian foreign minister lodges concern with Indonesia over upcoming executions

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop registered her concern on Friday with her Indonesian counterpart after Jakarta asked foreign embassies to send representatives to a maximum security prison ahead of the expected execution of 10 drug convicts, including two Australians.

“The Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, has made contact with Indonesian Foreign Minister Marsudi to register her concern at recent developments, following her further written representation to her this week,” a spokeswoman for Bishop told Reuters.

“Minister Bishop has been informed that Foreign Minister Marsudi is attending the Asia-Africa Conference and is unavailable to speak with her. Therefore, our embassy has lodged a formal request for a telephone call to take place.”