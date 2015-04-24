FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian foreign minister lodges concern with Indonesia over upcoming executions
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 24, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Australian foreign minister lodges concern with Indonesia over upcoming executions

Matt Siegel

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop registered her concern on Friday with her Indonesian counterpart after Jakarta asked foreign embassies to send representatives to a maximum security prison ahead of the expected execution of 10 drug convicts, including two Australians.

“The Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, has made contact with Indonesian Foreign Minister Marsudi to register her concern at recent developments, following her further written representation to her this week,” a spokeswoman for Bishop told Reuters.

“Minister Bishop has been informed that Foreign Minister Marsudi is attending the Asia-Africa Conference and is unavailable to speak with her. Therefore, our embassy has lodged a formal request for a telephone call to take place.”

Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.