Australian drug convict to be executed in Indonesia at midnight-mother
North Korea
Technology
Cyber Risk
#World News
April 28, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Australian drug convict to be executed in Indonesia at midnight-mother

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CILACAP, Indonesia (Reuters) - Australian death row inmate, Myuran Sukumaran, will be executed by an Indonesian firing squad at midnight for drug trafficking, his mother said on Tuesday.

“They’re going to take him at midnight and shoot him. I‘m asking the government not to kill him. Please don’t kill him today,” Raji Sukumaran told reporters after visiting her son for the last time in prison.

Sukumaran is among a group of nine drug convicts, mostly foreigners, due to be executed at the Nusakambangan prison island in central Java.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
