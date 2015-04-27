Indonesia commission says allegations won't affect death row cases

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Judicial Commission said it would look into reports alleging that corruption had tainted the trial of two Australian drug traffickers on death row but said its findings would have no bearing on their cases.

“We have received a report on that, we have it in our file now, but we have not yet made any decision,” Commissioner Taufiqqurahman Syahuri told Reuters.

“But even if it is proven that the judge violated ethical codes, it won’t affect the court’s earlier decision. We cannot annul a decision from a court, such a thing can only be done by a higher court. What has been decided is final. The Judicial Commission can punish the judge, but ethical and legal matters are different.”