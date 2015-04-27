FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia court agrees to hear Bali Nine case on May 12: lawyer
April 27, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia court agrees to hear Bali Nine case on May 12: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CILACAP, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Constitutional Court has agreed to consider a last-ditch legal challenge brought by two Australian death row convicts, a lawyer representing the pair said on Monday, raising hopes their execution could be delayed.

“For the Bali Nine (pair), we have the Constitutional Court appeal, we have the registration number and we have the schedule fixed on May 12,” Leonard Arpan, lawyer for Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, told reporters.

“We keep hoping that this ongoing legal process will be respected.”

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Alex Richardson

