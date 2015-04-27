Indonesia court agrees to hear Bali Nine case on May 12: lawyer

CILACAP, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Constitutional Court has agreed to consider a last-ditch legal challenge brought by two Australian death row convicts, a lawyer representing the pair said on Monday, raising hopes their execution could be delayed.

“For the Bali Nine (pair), we have the Constitutional Court appeal, we have the registration number and we have the schedule fixed on May 12,” Leonard Arpan, lawyer for Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, told reporters.

“We keep hoping that this ongoing legal process will be respected.”