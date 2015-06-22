FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French convict will not be executed during Ramadan: Indonesian govt
June 22, 2015 / 8:28 AM / 2 years ago

French convict will not be executed during Ramadan: Indonesian govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A French national who lost his last-ditch appeal against the death sentence on Monday will not be executed during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a spokesman for the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office said.

An Indonesian court rejected Serge Atlaoui’s appeal against the death sentence earlier on Monday, making him the latest foreigner to face execution for drug offences.

Atlaoui, who was arrested in a raid on a factory producing ecstasy pills on the outskirts of Jakarta in 2005, had no further legal options available, spokesman Tony Spontana said.

He gave no other indication of when Atlaoui might face the firing squad.

Reporting by Johan Burnomo; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Paul Tait

