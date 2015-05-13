Indonesian court expects verdict on French death row convict in 2 weeks

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An Indonesian judge said on Wednesday a court will decide in two weeks whether to proceed with a last-ditch appeal by a French death row inmate who is challenging the president’s refusal to grant him clemency.

Convicted drug trafficker Serge Atlaoui was due to face the firing squad with other convicts last month but was granted a last-minute reprieve to allow for the completion of his legal appeals.

France’s foreign minister has warned Indonesia it would face repercussions if the Southeast Asian nation goes ahead with the execution.

The Jakarta administrative court would hold another hearing on the case next Wednesday, with a verdict expected on May 28, said Judge Ujang Abdullah.

The Attorney General’s Office has said Atlaoui’s current legal challenge would be his last appeal.

Atlaoui was sentenced to death for his involvement in an ecstasy factory in Jakarta that was capable of producing 100 kg (220 lb) of the illegal pills per week.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has rejected pleas for clemency from various foreign nationals who are among a group of around 60 drug convicts scheduled for execution. Fourteen have been executed so far this year.

Indonesia has harsh penalties for drug trafficking and resumed executions in 2013 after a five-year lull.