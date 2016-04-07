FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia to resume executions as it steps up 'war on drugs'
April 7, 2016 / 9:37 AM / a year ago

Indonesia to resume executions as it steps up 'war on drugs'

Indonesia's Attorney General Muhammad Prasetyo speaks to journalists about the upcoming executions at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia said on Thursday it will resume executions of drug traffickers this year, after a brief hiatus since last year’s controversial executions of mostly foreign convicts.

Attorney General H.M. Prasetyo told reporters “more than one” person would be executed for drug offences this year and foreigners were also on the list.

“We will not stop. We will step up the war on drugs,” Prasetyo said.

He declined to name the nationalities of the convicts on death row.

Indonesia executed 14 convicts, including nationals of Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands and Nigeria, by firing squad last year despite repeated pleas for mercy from foreign governments and international organizations and activists.

Amid international outrage, Indonesia postponed other scheduled executions. Officials said it was so the government could focus on reviving a flagging economy.

Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie

