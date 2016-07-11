FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesia to execute at least two convicts, including foreigners this year: Attorney General
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 4:26 AM / a year ago

Indonesia to execute at least two convicts, including foreigners this year: Attorney General

Indonesia's Attorney General Muhammad Prasetyo speaks to journalists about the upcoming executions at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia April 28, 2015.Darren Whiteside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will execute at least two convicts, including foreigners, this year, the attorney general said on Monday.

H.M. Prasetyo said the prisoners would be executed by firing squad soon, but did not elaborate upon the crimes of which they were convicted.

"The implementation of the executions will be carried out after the (Eid al-Fitr) holiday period that has just ended," Prasetyo told reporters.

"There are more than two people, and there are foreigners. There are protests but we will still carry out the executions," he added.

Indonesia last year executed 14 people, mostly foreign drug traffickers, and has vowed to ramp up that number despite international condemnation. Prasetyo previously said at least 16 prisoners would be executed this year and more than double that number next year.

Reporting by Jakarta bureau, Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.