Indonesia to execute at least two convicts, including foreigners this year: Attorney General

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will execute at least two convicts, including foreigners, this year, the attorney general said on Monday.

H.M. Prasetyo said the prisoners would be executed by firing squad soon, but did not elaborate upon the crimes of which they were convicted.

"The implementation of the executions will be carried out after the (Eid al-Fitr) holiday period that has just ended," Prasetyo told reporters.

"There are more than two people, and there are foreigners. There are protests but we will still carry out the executions," he added.

Indonesia last year executed 14 people, mostly foreign drug traffickers, and has vowed to ramp up that number despite international condemnation. Prasetyo previously said at least 16 prisoners would be executed this year and more than double that number next year.