Indonesia govt says needs proof before launching probe into Bali Nine case
April 27, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia govt says needs proof before launching probe into Bali Nine case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Australia needs to show proof of alleged corruption in the trial of two Australians on death row before Indonesia’s government will investigate, the foreign ministry said, questioning why concerns were being only raised now instead of 10 years ago.

Armanatha Nasir, spokesman for Indonesia’s foreign ministry, said Australian’s Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan have been given all the legal avenues to challenge their death sentences.

The two are among nine drug convicts due to be executed by firing squad as early as Tuesday.

Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
