Australians get 72-hour notice of execution in Indonesia: source
#World News
April 25, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Australians get 72-hour notice of execution in Indonesia: source

Australian Andrew Chan (L) and Myuran Sukumaran wait in a temporary cell for their appeal hearing in Denpasar District Court in Indonesia's resort island of Bali September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Two Australian drug convicts were notified on Saturday that they will be executed by firing squad in 72 hours at the Indonesian prison island of Nusakambangan, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“A 72 hours notice of execution was given to Bali 9 death row inmates Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran on Saturday,” the source told Reuters, declining to comment further.

A total of seven convicts have received notifications of their imminent execution, said a lawyer for a Nigerian death row inmate who is among the group.

Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
