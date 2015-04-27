Indonesia's Jokowi to speak to attorney general about Philippines death row convict

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo will consult with the attorney general on legal issues surrounding the case of death row convict Mary Jane Veloso, the Philippines presidential spokesman said on Monday.

The statement came after the Philippines President Benigno Aquino met Widodo at the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur and appealed for “humanitarian consideration” in the case.

Widodo was sympathetic and was consulting with the Indonesian attorney general on the legal issues, he said.

“President Widodo promised to resume the conversation with President Aquino later today.”