U.N. chief Ban voices 'deep regret' at Indonesian executions
April 29, 2015 / 5:14 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. chief Ban voices 'deep regret' at Indonesian executions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon voiced “deep regret” at Indonesia’s decision to execute on Wednesday eight drug traffickers, including seven foreigners, despite desperate pleas from their governments to spare their lives.

“(Ban) expresses deep regret at the executions carried out in Indonesia on April 29 despite numerous calls in the country and internationally for a reprieve,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. “He again urges the government to exercise its authority and commute all death sentences.”

“The secretary-general reaffirms his belief that the death penalty has no place in the 21st century,” he added.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

