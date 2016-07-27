U.N. calls on Indonesia to stop imminent executions

GENEVA (Reuters) - Indonesia should immediately reinstate a moratorium on the death penalty and not proceed with 14 executions that are reportedly imminent, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The executions will reportedly be carried out later this week at a high security prison on Nusa Kambangan island in central Java," the statement said, adding that the U.N. was deeply concerned about a lack of transparency throughout the process and by compliance with fair trial guarantees, including the right to appeal.