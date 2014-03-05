Indonesia navy ammunition store explosion kills one, injures dozens

An Indonesian flag is seen at a Navy ammunition warehouse, after an explosion took place in Pondok Dayung island, Jakarta March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A naval officer was killed and dozens injured when an explosion ripped through a navy ammunitions warehouse in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday.

Military spokesman Iskandar Sitompul told reporters: “There were 87 victims. One of them died...and one remains in the intensive care unit.”

Nearly 150 naval officers were stationed nearby when the warehouse blew up around mid-day. He said an electrical short circuit was suspected to have triggered the explosion.

“We want to emphasize there was no sabotage and that it was an accident,” Sitompul added.