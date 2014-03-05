FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia navy ammunition store explosion kills one, injures dozens
March 5, 2014 / 11:09 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia navy ammunition store explosion kills one, injures dozens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Indonesian flag is seen at a Navy ammunition warehouse, after an explosion took place in Pondok Dayung island, Jakarta March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A naval officer was killed and dozens injured when an explosion ripped through a navy ammunitions warehouse in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday.

Military spokesman Iskandar Sitompul told reporters: “There were 87 victims. One of them died...and one remains in the intensive care unit.”

Nearly 150 naval officers were stationed nearby when the warehouse blew up around mid-day. He said an electrical short circuit was suspected to have triggered the explosion.

“We want to emphasize there was no sabotage and that it was an accident,” Sitompul added.

Reporting by Jakarta bureau, Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Ron Popeski

