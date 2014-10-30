Indonesia's economy grew 5.0-5.1 percent yr/yr in third quarter: finance minister

Bambang Brodjonegoro speaks to the media after he was named the country's new finance minister by President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Jakarta October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s economy grew between 5.0-5.1 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, and the September trade balance was expected to show a small deficit, the country’s new finance minister said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told Reuters that exports had been hit by falling prices rather than volumes.

“The slowdown in China is more significant to us than normalization of the U.S.,” he said.

The central bank has said it expects growth this year in the range of 5.1 to 5.5 percent, with third quarter growth at 5.2 percent.